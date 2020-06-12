House, Senate meet for first day of Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota House and the Senate are now adjourned until Monday at noon, and what began today with a unified moment of silence for George Floyd quickly turned into a fight over the governor’s handling of the COVID pandemic and racial unrest.
The Minnesota House has blocked a GOP attempt to terminate the emergency powers that Gov. Tim Walz has used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted 39-29 Friday to cancel the governor’s special authority, but the DFL-controlled House then voted 73-61 to reject a similar GOP bid.
“It’s been the longest peacetime emergency powers in Minnesota history. We don’t think that we need the emergency powers," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.
“The governor’s use of emergency powers has saved countless lives and has brought us to ICU capacity to be prepared for the surge that may be coming this summer and potentially this fall," Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman said.
GOP Senators also say they will not support many of the proposals backed by the Legislature’s People of Color indigenous caucus for police reform.
They will support additional training, tracking police complaints, a statewide ban on chokeholds and rewriting the use of deadly force.
