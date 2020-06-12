Hy-Vee launches campaign to help families improve their environmental wellness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A regional grocery store is engaging with families to spark conversation surrounding environmental wellness.
The Hy-Vee campaign, named Find Your Smile, gives children the opportunity to complete one or more of eight challenges.
When families sign up, they’re given a free workbook to follow along with the challenge.
By completing those challenges, the goal is to understand the value of health and wellness.
“All these dimensions whether it’s financial, emotional, social, intellectual, career wellness, these are all conversations that kids and families can have. By building up and learning these things, we build confidence to have success later in life. Whether it is, wherever you struggle, physical, emotional, social, financial, we want to help connect these dots and we want to reward the kids and families,” director of Hy-Vee Kids Fit and Hy-Vee fitness Daira Driftmier said.
The top-3 winners will receive trees from Arbor Day foundation to be planted in your community and money for food from the Hy-Vee one-step program.
All entries must be submitted by August 31st.
This week’s challenge was social wellness.
To keep up-to-date with the campaign connect with Hy-Vee Kids Fit on social media.
