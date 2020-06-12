Hy-Vee launches campaign to help families improve their environmental wellness

“All these dimensions whether it’s financial, emotional, social, intellectual, career wellness, these are all conversations that kids and families can have. By building up and learning these things, we build confidence to have success later in life. Whether it is, wherever you struggle, physical, emotional, social, financial, we want to help connect these dots and we want to reward the kids and families,” director of Hy-Vee Kids Fit and Hy-Vee fitness Daira Driftmier said.