Local daughter, mother childrens books help teach important lessons on race, self love

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -At the small age of four, Mya Williamson is making a big impact.
With her mother, Briana Williamson, Mya has helped co-author three children’s books teaching self love of natural hair.
And the latest release, a book teaching safety amid the pandemic.
"It's amazing and you don't even need germs on your hand and you need to wash the germs off said Mya.
The book features a song, to help teach kids how long to wash their hands as well as teachings on social distancing.
“When we thought about social distancing and songs that she likes that was a song that my grandmother always sang to me so on the back it shows hand washing techniques,” said Briana Williamson.
Another book on its way to be released in July, titled The ballerina who lost her fro" again teaches children self image love. inspired after Mya’s personal ballerina experience.
An age appropriate introduction to race, within the context of uniqueness, similarities and differences.
"Remember I was at ballet class and they didn't like my bun. I was crying I wanted to keep my hair an afro," said Mya.
“It’s about a little brown ballerina, that because of ballet standards they are saying you have to wear this kind of tutu, these kind of tights. So all the way through that process she’s looking at the tights and thinking these are not my nude, this color doesn’t match my skin,” said Briana explaining the book.
Mya's platform continues to grow. Already an avid youtube/blogger she plans to continue to use her platform to bring positive messages to children world wide.
“Should you be yourself or someone else?,” asked Briana.
“Be yourself and no one else,” replied Mya.
In addition through their 501c3 non-profit Love My Natural, Mya has donated hundreds of books to children across the nation, Canada and South America to name a few, to kids in need.
To purchase Mya and Briana’s books visit their website here.
