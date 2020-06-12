Local Musician overcoming obstacles of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For local musicians, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a hit on their livelihood, forcing them to make do without a live audience for months.
Last year, The Jeremy Poland Band did more than 170 shows across the region. This year is a much different story, with about 50 shows canceled since the pandemic began in March that forced the band to get creative, setting up all of their equipment to perform a handful of shows for a live audience on Facebook.
“It’s totally not the same as playing live shows at all, we would keep an iPad beside us so we could scroll through the comments and talk back to people but it is not the same as the human interaction you get in live shows and the energy,” says Poland.
Poland says cancellations are still coming in for the summer and even into the fall, but things are looking up. He says they’re quickly booking up outdoor performances at local venues and have also been asked to play at a number of private outdoor parties.
