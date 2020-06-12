Mankato Public Safety to continue to enforce Stay Safe Minnesota restrictions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we head into the weekend, restaurants and bars are preparing to be met with a surge in customers amid new restrictions in the Stay Safe Minnesota plan.
Mankato Public Safety officials say they plan to continue their method of enforcing the restrictions as weeks prior. At first visit, the goal is to educate management of any potential violations.
“For us it’s still that approach of trying to educate them and make sure everybody is on the same page and make sure they understand it, because some of these aren’t really clear, you really gotta kind of read it and interpret it… I do think they’re wanting to be in compliance and it’s not always clear,” says Mankato Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel.
Schisel says if public safety officials return a second time, they plan to continue to educate and get management to comply, but that doesn’t mean they won’t face charges down the road.
