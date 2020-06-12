MN Board of Pardons issues first-ever posthumous pardon

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Board of Pardons makes a historic decision today, granting the state's first-ever posthumous pardon to an African American man wrongly convicted of rape back in 1920.
The incident started when a white woman alleged Max Mason and five other African-American circus workers held her at gunpoint and raped her in Duluth. According to the Minnesota Historical Society, there was no evidence to support the claims, and a family doctor who examined her found no signs of rape or assault. The St. Louis County Attorney says the pardon application was filed early this year and just so happens to coincide with recent calls for racial justice reform.
“I was convinced after reading it. He was arrested cause he was black, he was tried, there wasn’t enough evidence. If there were ever a chance for mercy and for maybe some compassion for some understanding to come into play from the criminal justice system, this is probably a good time," said St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin.
Mason was the only man of those accused to be convicted. While imprisoned, he was denied parole six times. He was released five years later on the condition that he not come back to Minnesota.
