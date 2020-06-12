More than 25,000 have recovered from COVID-19 in Minnesota as number of cases nears 30,000

(KEYC) - A second death linked to COVID-19 reported in Sibley County. It’s one of 25 new deaths linked to the virus for a total of 1,274. 22 of the latest deaths are connected to long term care facilities.
The state has also identified 490 new cases of the virus, as the number of positive cases nears the 30 thousand mark at 29,795.
The Minnesota Department of Health says 25,028 patients are no longer isolated. Between private and state labs, 395,202 people have been tested.
New cases reported in southern Minnesota today include 1 each in Blue Earth, LeSueur, Nicollet, Renville and Waseca counties, 4 in Cottonwood County, 2 each in Redwood and Steele counties and 8 new cases in Watonwan county.
The state says 403 patients are hospitalized today, with 191 in the ICU.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.