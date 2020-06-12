MSU-Mankato to require masks on campus this fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mniversity-Mankato says face masks will be required on campus when the university reopens this fall.
Face masks will be required for students, staff, faculty, visitors and more.
The school's website says anybody entering a school building, including a residence hall, must wear a mask, though a mask is not required in a dorm room.
They say masks should also be worn in hallways, classrooms, public spaces, common areas and office spaces.
Masks will also be required outdoors when safe social distancing isn't possible.
The university says they will supply masks to both students and employees.
The school will be holding a mix of online and face-to-face classes this fall.
The university also says work on their COVID-19 preparedness plan is underway and will be completed before they resume in-person activities.
