24 new sculptures coming for CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some new art will fill the sidewalks of Mankato and North Mankato this weekend.
The CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour is welcoming 24 new sculptures to Mankato and North Mankato Saturday.
“It’s been difficult to arrange this year given covid and everything that’s happened. But the city art committe was very committed to make sure this year’s tour went on because we feel it will brighten people’s lives and people really need to see creativity at this time,” said Tami Paulson, chair of the CityArt committee.
The art installation will feature work from artists from across North America, including pieces by Minnesota sculptors.
Installation begins early Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.