Protesters gather nightly on Veterans Memorial Bridge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Protesters continue to gather on Veterans Memorial Bridge every night to remember George Floyd.
Following 8 p.m., protesters observed a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds - the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Chauvin was charged with killing Floyd and remains in custody.
“They killed him. No more silence, it’s out," a protester said on the bridge Friday. "Justice, justice, justice, justice. Thank you for justice. Thank you, George.”
The group has gathered on the bridge since June 3 plans to continue the demonstration every night through June 17.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.