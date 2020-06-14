Camping, activities in full swing at Lake Washington Regional Campground

ANOKA, Minn. (KEYC) -It's a full weekend of campers and tents on Lake Washington.
“So great to be open here again, we just love meeting the new people and seeing the people here from the repeats of other years that keep coming back,” said Lake Washington Regional Campground careetaker, Sue Holicky.
Due to the pandemic, Lake Washington Regional Campground opened June 1st.
“The people were so excited to get back out to the fresh air," said Holicky.
The campground is home to 31 electric campsites, with four tenting spots. Including an area for group camping.
A short walk from the site, you'll find 3 and half miles of hiking trails
Thanks to a one million dollar grant, plans for expansion are in the works for over the course of the next 10 years.
“There are plans to build a road from our campground to the lake with rentals of kayaks and canoes,” said Holicky.
In addition the camp launched Saturday Shenanigans., various outdoor activities for campers and the puiblic. The kick off featured a scavenger hunt for pink ribbons tied throughout the campground and trails.
“Once you found all eight spots you have walked one mile,” said Holicky.
The campground is also ramping up for the fourth of July Weekend, featuring a campsite and camper decorating contest. The winner will receive a free week of camping.
