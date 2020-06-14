International students attending MSU Mankato get a gift to help with traveling.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - International students across the nation are being faced with many challenges amid the global health crisis.
The Remember Me Too Movement, a local organization is trying to address some of those issues with the help of the St. Thomas Moore Catholic Newman Center, Zonta Club of Mankato.
One focus is to provide students with better transportation.
The Remember Me Too Movement hosted an event called 'A Celebration of Unity' where the community was invited to donate bicycles for international students.
“We got about 20 bicycles that were donated today and about six that were ready to go for people to pick up already. That coming together of community during a time of crisis, something we feel as though people can be short with each other, but you do see that sense of community in these types of situations,” MSU Faculty Paul Prew said.
“Now helping out with the bicycles as a safe means of transportation. Those students who stay far away from campus, can now get the free groceries that we are providing,” Founder of Remember Me Too Movement, Dolly Baruah said.
Remember Me Too aims to support international students who have lost their jobs and are unable to return home due to the new immigration policies.
Policies that put students at risk of not being able to return to the U.S. to continue their education.
“Remember Me Too Movement is helping out international students who have been forgotten or ignored during this time of pandemic,” Baruah said.
This local organization is trying to get a peg up, during this difficult time.
