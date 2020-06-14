Pronto Pups Gets Creative to Keep Business Going

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -
“With county fairs being cancelled across the state, people are traveling from far and wide to get a taste of Minnesota."
Woodbury resident Elena Cressy and her dog Juniper made the trip to Pronto Pups located a mile from Warsaw.
“We’re all really big pronto pup fan, and my whole fam is, and we were like itching for the pronto pup," Customer, Elena Cressy said.
Pronto Pups is one of many county fair venders who have adapted their business during the pandemic.
Owner Kathy Heise now runs food stand out of her driveway, but that hasn't stopped customers from making the trip.
“It has been busy, then a couple days no, and then if it’s pouring rain I’m busy, and I just love it,” Owner, Kathy Heise said.
Heise started this business over 40 years ago with her husband, Ray Heise aka ‘The Pronto Pups King.’
In 2001, Ray passed away... leaving the business in Kathy's hands and she was determined to keep the business and his memory alive.
“He is still here, he is what gives me my energy and I love doing this and he loved it,” Heise said.
Heise says, the customer support makes it all worth it.
“All of you that have been supporting me, I don’t know how to thank all of you. You even make me cry sometimes,” Heise said.
Pronto Pups is open from Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
