American Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

(KEYC) - The American Red Cross is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, giving donors insight on potential exposure.
The antibody test indicates whether the donor has produced antibodies to the coronavirus regardless of developing symptoms.
“As a public service the American Red Cross is really excited that they are able to provide this critical insight to our blood donors to whether they have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus,” said the American Red Cross Communications Manager Sue Thesenga.
Within 7 to 10 days of donation, donors will be able to view results on an app or the American Red Cross online portal.
The American Red Cross emphasizes the antibody test does not tell you if you are currently infected and a positive antibody test result does not confirm immunity to COVID-19.
“So it’s testing whether your antibodies are at a level that are detectable," said Thesenga.
Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory.
The American Red Cross says the need for blood donations remains urgent.
“We’ve seen an increase of about 30 percent for demand of blood products since hospitals have returned to do doing elective surgeries and treatments for patients that need blood products," said Thesenga.
In addition The American Red Cross says extra safety precautions are in place at its donation centers and blood drives.
This includes temperature checks, use of face coverings and social distancing.
Appointments are necessary in order to donate blood.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
In addition visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter your zip code for donation dates and locations.
