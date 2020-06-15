The Docket: special session underway with discussions on reform, COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The special session is officially underway at the Minnesota State Legislature.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of June 15th, 2020.
Minnesota lawmakers are preparing for another busy week as they reconvene Monday.
This weekend, the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform and Policy Division considered a variety of changes to policing during a hearing that lasted over seven hours.
House proposals include banning chokeholds, requiring a police officer to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force, clarifying when police are allowed to use deadly force, who should investigate those encounters and more.
“We can see some of the things we can agree on. That has to do with restraint, banning the use of chokeholds,” Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said.
Senate Republicans said they are focusing on short-term proposals during the special session, and some Senate lawmakers said they plan to adjourn by this Friday.
Sen. Warren Limmer (R - Maple Grove) said at a press conference Friday that a Senate accountability package of five bills includes proposals requiring the reporting of deadly use of force.
Senate GOP reforms also include banning the use of chokeholds and additional training.
“Under a new law passed by the Legislature with broad support in 2018, all law enforcement officers in Minnesota must participate in 16 hours of mandatory training, and it’s vital with the events of the last two weeks, that we continue this training," Limmer said.
Last Friday, lawmakers started off the special session with a moment of silence for George Floyd.
Then, the Senate spent most of the afternoon debating whether of not to end Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency powers.
“One of the reasons we should continue the executive powers for now is the damage that would be done if the executive powers are removed," Frentz said. “For example, certain tenants that have not been able to pay rent would immediately be subject to eviction.”
Republican senators argued that the Legislature would put protections from the executive orders into statute.
While the Senate ultimately voted to end the peacetime emergency, the bill failed in the House.
“There’s still so much of our economy that’s shut down because of these arbitrary laws, so that was really disappointing that we couldn’t pass that resolution," Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) said.
On Friday, the House and the Senate both passed a bill that would provide $62.5 million for emergency small-business grants and loans.
A bonding bill is still in discussion, though nothing was debated in either chamber on Friday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.