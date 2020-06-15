Gas prices continue to increase across Minnesota, Iowa

(KEYC) — Gas prices have continued to increase across much of Minnesota and Iowa in the past week.
In Minnesota, gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon since June 8, bringing the average cost per gallon of gasoline in the state to $2.010, according to GasBuddy.
Consumers are spending approximately 27.6 cents per gallon more than a month ago, but gas prices are also 57.2 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.
Prices in the Mankato region, specifically, have risen approximately 13.6 cents per gallon since June 8 and 31.2 cents per gallon compared to last month’s average of $1.787 per gallon.
The cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.58 per gallon, while the most expensive is $2.19 per gallon.
Across the border in Iowa, gas has increased 1.6 cents per gallon since June 8, bringing the average cost per gallon of gasoline in the state to $2.048, according to GasBuddy.
The trends in Iowa are consistent with what Minnesota drivers are experiencing at the pump, as the price of gas has increased 28.9 cents per gallon in Iowa within the last month. Similarly, gas is 52.3 cents per gallon cheaper than compared to last year’s average of $2.58 per gallon.
Nationally, the average price of gas rose 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, with an average cost of $2.09 per gallon on Monday. The national average is also up 23.3 cents per gallon compared to last month.
“As gasoline demand continues on the road to recovery, the national average has advanced for another week, making it seven straight weeks of rising gas prices as the easing coronavirus situation inspires more Americans to hit the road,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Data from Pay with GasBuddy shows U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.4% last week to its highest level in over three months, giving renewed confidence that amidst OPEC’s crude oil cutbacks, supply will remain in check. I expect the upward trend to continue across most of the country ahead of July 4, with prices perhaps rising another 10-20 cents by then. The one thing that could bring restraint to rising gas prices is if we see a significant second wave of COVID-19 cases, but for now, I’m optimistic that won’t happen.”
