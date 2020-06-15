Health officials report fewest number of deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota since Mid-April

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reporting its fewest number of COVID-19 related deaths since Mid-April. There have been 6 additional deaths tied to COVID-19.
The total number of deaths is 1,304.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 984.
MDH reports 230 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total accumulative number of confirmed cases to 30,693.
26,609 patients are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, there are 353 people hospitalized, 186 in ICU.
3,630 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 422,922.
For more information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 142 new cases and two new COVID-19 related deaths.
There have been a total of 24,046 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
14,502 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 653.
227,412 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.