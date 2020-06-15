Mankato Symphony Orchestra unveils new logo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 70 years in southern Minnesota, serenading music lovers with symphonic, chamber and free family events.
This year the group has a new director and a new logo, hoping to take the Orchestra to the next level.
“Our previous logo was, I think, a little bit hard to read, as it was in a curvy script,” explained Director Bethel Balge. “This one has no question as to what it says and echos. It’s very clear with staff lines and looks great in thumbnails too. It is very distinctive.”
Like most group events, COVID-19 is creating many challenges for these concerts.
Although they have a few months to plan, the orchestra has to find new venues for a number of its events as the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is not open.
Once we have better data on the virus around late August or September, the Mankato Symphony Orchestra will make more decisions.
”We have, fortunately, a little of a window here before we get started with printing materials. That’s one of those things that we will cross that bridge when we get to it," said Balge. “Right now, we have our season laid out, forging ahead. But come August, September for sure we will hopefully have a better idea of what things are and we’ll react to it at that point.”
Visit the MSO website for more information about the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
