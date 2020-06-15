MAPO seeks public input on Transportation Improvement Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization (MAPO) is seeking the input of the public on its 2021 to 2024 Transportation Improvement Program.
The federally mandated annual document contains pedestrian, bicycle, transit, highway and other transportation projects recommended for federal funding during the next four years in the greater Mankato area.
Public comments are now being accepted and will continue to be accepted through July 17.
Community members can submit feedback by:
- Attending a virtual open house through July 10;
- Submitting comments online, sending an email, or by calling (507) 387-8389;
- Sharing ideas on Sound Off Mankato;
- Placing comments in the dropbox in front of the Intergovernmental Center; and
- Sending comments via U.S. Postal Service to the Intergovernmental Center.
