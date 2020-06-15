Next line of conservation officers in training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over a dozen candidates have been in training to become the next line of DNR conservation officers.
The candidates have been training at Camp Ripley near Brainerd and some come from previous law enforcement backgrounds while others decided to make a career change.
When the recruits are finished with their field training in mid-August they'll fill 21 vacancies at stations across Minnesota.
The 20th Conservation Officer Academy kicked off May 4th and the candidates continue the 133-year tradition of protecting Minnesota’s people and natural resources.
