South Central College encourages students to apply for scholarships

(KEYC) — The South Central College Faribault Campus and North Mankato Campus Foundations are encouraging students to apply for scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
Nearly $80,000 is still available to be distributed to students, with the organization already distributing approximately $456,000.
Students may apply for scholarship opportunities from South Central College until June 30. Scholarships are based on a wide variety of criteria with awards announced prior to the fall semester, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
Anyone who applied for scholarships before the priority deadline on March 6 will also automatically be considered for the second round of scholarships.
Visit South Central College’s website for more information about available scholarships and to apply.
