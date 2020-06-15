Thielen, area athletes break in new ETS Performance facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The world of athletic training has evolved in major ways over the last decades.
There’s increased focus on specialized training, and that is what ETS Performance is all about. The organization has facilities throughout the Midwest, including its newly opened facility in Mankato.
“Seeing the gym for the first time, it’s an awesome space,” Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said..
Thielen got the chance to break in the facility just as local athletes have been since its doors opened on Monday, June 8.
Thielen got involved in ETS during his senior season at Minnesota State and says the ETS formula helped him reach that next level to make his case to the league which is an agreeable path for many other athletes.
“Over the past year, I’ve lived in Mankato, so I’ve always had at least over an hour commute to go workout in either Lakeville or Chanhassen, which I didn’t really think too much of it, it didn’t bother me a whole lot. But now, having it right here, literally 10 minutes down the road from where I live, is awesome,” former Minnesota State Mavericks tight-end Trevor Nissen explained.
A common phrase in the ETS experience is that athletes see their training translate directly to the field.
“With each individual workout and each individual movement, the coaches and the trainers take their time to make sure the athletes are, first, getting the movement down correctly,” Nissen added.
“You can definitely see a translation to the field. It’s been great to have a set program to get pushed in every day. It’s easy to slack off when no one is pushing you, so it’s been huge having someone always there,” stated Zachary Jakes, defensive lineman for the Gustavus Adolphus College Golden Gusties.
ETS says it has been eager to bring a facility to this region, knowing its ability to enhance an individual’s performance and character.
“We’re not just building athletes, we’re building people,” Thielen said.
