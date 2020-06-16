Arrest made in connection to overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Law enforcement officials say they have made an arrest involving the overdose of three men, including one man who died as a result, on May 21.
Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force reported 21-year-old Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller was arrested on Tuesday near her home in Hutchinson.
Officials say an investigation into the source of the fatal substance that caused the death of 23-year-old Marcus Kory Krogh led them to Miller.
She was transported to the Blue Earth County Jail where she is being held on charges of 3rd degree murder and 3rd degree controlled substance sales.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined and ruled the official cause of Krogh’s death was fentanyl toxicity.
Two other men also overdosed on the substance and were transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, where one of the victims was admitted to the ICU and the other was treated and released.
