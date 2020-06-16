ECHO Food Shelf receives $7,500 donation from Consolidated Communications

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Consolidated Communications announced it recently made a $7,500 contribution to the ECHO Food Shelf.
The donation was part of the broadband and business communication provider’s efforts to support individuals and families affected by COVID-19 in the communities it serves.
A company spokesperson said the company recognized the increased dependency of food banks as a record number of people experience hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the company set out to help important local programs, including the ECHO Food Shelf, provide nutritious food and meals to those who are food insecure. In total, the company contributed a total of $75,000 across its service area.
“Our tradition of giving is rooted in supporting organizations that make a significant impact within our markets and where our employees live and work,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations. “We’re pleased to support ECHO Food Shelf, particularly during this time of heightened demand, and are committed to helping our communities recover.”
In addition to its COVID-19 relief efforts, Consolidated Communications contributed over $2 million in 2019 across its 23-state service area.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.