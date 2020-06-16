Gustavus details plan to combat racial injustice

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In response to the death of George Floyd, Gustavus Adolphus College details its plans to confront racial injustice.
This summer will mark a number of changes on campus, including creating a position for a mental health counselor with a primary focus in supporting students of color and creating scholarship opportunities for students from historically underrepresented groups in honor of Floyd.
On this fall’s agenda, developing an antiracist education module for all students, faculty, and staff; and hosting focus groups on topics related to racial equity and inclusion that are impacting campus.
To read the full list of the college’s actions for racial justice, visit news.blog.gustavus.edu
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.