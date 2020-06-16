Heading Back to the Gym: Tips on safely easing back into an active lifestyle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For many, it’s been a feeling of eagerness for jumping back into their routine workouts as gyms and fitness centers welcome back their members.
Dr. Thomas Finn, DO, of Mankato Clinic Sports and Family Medicine says for those who did little to no activity during quarantine, should be prepared to build their muscle back up.
“If you’ve been able to exercise for even once a week during this break in our lives, that could maintain you pretty close to where you were before and you wouldn’t have to drop as much. If you have been doing zero activity I’d say safer side would be starting at about 50% to where you were before," said Dr. Finn.
Dr. Finn says taking things slow and stretching are important to prevent injury.
“Overuse injuries could occur to your tendons, to your muscles, as well as potentially to your bones with stress fractures," said Dr. Finn.
Dr. Finn continues that his top two tips would be to listen to your body and if you have been sick with COVID-19, to check with your doctor before exercising again.
For more information on preventing injuries and safely returning to an active lifestyle, Mankato Clinic and Dr. Finn will be hosting a free webinar Wednesday, June 17th at 12:05 p.m. titled “Heading Back to the Gym: Tips to stay injury free". To register visit the link here.
