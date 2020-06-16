House subpoenas Justice Dept lawyers over politicization

In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The exact timing of Mueller’s endgame is still unclear. But Attorney General William Barr, who oversees the investigation, has said he wants to release as much information as he can about the probe into possible coordination between Trump associates and Russia's efforts to sway the 2016 election. But during his confirmation hearing last month, he also made clear that he will ultimately decide what the public sees — and that any report will be in his words, not Mueller's. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP)