More than 27,000 patients recover from COVID-19 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 27,006 patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have recovered and are no longer isolated.
MDH reports 197 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 30,882.
There have been 9 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,236.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 984.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, there are 357 people hospitalized, 185 in ICU.
3,658 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 429,145.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 24,165 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
14,861 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 663.
230,264 people have been tested statewide.
