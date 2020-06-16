Nupa encouraging creativity among youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It may be summer break, but that doesn’t mean it’s time for kids’ creative juices to stop flowing.
Local restaurant Nupa is hoping to inspire some creativity among area youth. They’re inviting anyone 17 and under to bring in their artwork to have it displayed at the restaurant for one week. The idea started with displaying coloring sheets, and then the restaurant’s general manager met a 7-year-old aspiring artist.
“I actually purchased that artwork from here. she’s an aspiring artist, so it helped out a little bit. So It just kind of gave me the idea, and I thought it would be kind of neat to have community involvement," Blake Scheid, General Manager of Nupa in Mankato.
All you have to do to submit artwork is to bring it to Nupa, located on Blazing Star Drive in Mankato.
