Parents encouraged to take distance learning survey

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Minnesota, as school districts look ahead to fall, the Minnesota Department of Education is asking for feedback from parents. Right now, it is considering three scenarios:
- Return all students to school this fall following current CDC guidelines.
- Return students with a hybrid model while following most health guidelines.
- Implement a full distance learning model.
They plan to use the input gained from the online fall planning survey to come up with guidance for Minnesota schools for the upcoming school year. MDE hopes to have guidance prepared for school districts statewide by July.
You can find a link to the online survey https://education.mn.gov/MDE/index.html
