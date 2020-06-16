Pickleball Association anxious to get back on the court

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Pickleball Association’s season will look a little different due to the pandemic.
The city is working on resurfacing the courts right now, with the organization hopeful they’ll be able to play by next week. But games won’t look like they used to. All scheduled play and tournament play is suspended until further notice, due to COVID-19. And only four courts will be open for play for the more than 300 participants.
“One of the restrictions that we’re not really happy with but of course we have to live with it is that if you play doubles it has to be someone in the same household as you, so If I want to play pickleball doubles it has to be my wife all the time, and if you play singles you can play with anybody,” says John Sandry, President of the Mankato Area Pickleball Association.
The limited number of courts will be open 7 days a week after resurfacing is complete. Anyone playing pickleball must also bring their own equipment.
