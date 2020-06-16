Recently revived CCHA to appoint commissioner

(KEYC) — The recently revived Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) announced it will be appointing a commissioner during a press conference on Wednesday.
The press conference is set to include the seven member institutions of the CCHA, which includes Minnesota State University, Mankato, Bemidji State University, Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University and Northern Michigan University.
In February, Morris Kurtz said the league was “on pace” to begin play in October 2021 and the seven member schools are moving in the right direction to conclude the establishment of the league.
Kurtz, an athletics consultant who has guided the seven institutions through legal incorporation, the creation of league bylaws and the establishment of a financial escrow fund, also said in February that the next steps for the CCHA to meet its goal of beginning play in the 2021-22 season include the development of league branding and logos and the appointment of a commissioner.
Tuesday’s announcement comes within the allocated time frame that league officials allotted for when they laid the framework for the transition in February, as they had previously stated their intentions to appoint a commissioner no later than July 1.
A league spokesperson did not share any updates on the next step of the process, which would include the development of league branding and logos.
The original CCHA was established in 1971 before being disbanded after the conclusion of the 2012-13 season.
