Senate passes bill to provide distribution of COVID-19 relief to towns, cities, counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that aims to provide a proportionate distribution of federal COVID-19 funding to counties, cities and towns across the state.
The bill, authored by Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center), would appropriate money from the coronavirus relief federal fund.
The bill is geared to assist smaller communities, including counties with a population of less than 500,000.
Minnesota received more than $2 billion from the federal government to help local governments, health professionals, and businesses in the fight against COVID-19.
Cities, counties and towns with populations exceeding 500,000 people were only eligible under the CARES Act.
The bill has bipartisan support in the Senate and now goes to the House, which reconvenes on Wednesday.
