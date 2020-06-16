Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

North Korea in recent months has suspended virtually all cooperation with the South while expressing frustration over the lack of progress in its nuclear negotiations with Washington, which have faltered with the Americans rejecting North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities. The North has also threatened to abandon bilateral peace agreements reached during Kim Jong Un’s three summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018, while also expressing frustration over Seoul's unwillingness to defy U.S.-led international sanctions and restart inter-Korean economic cooperation.