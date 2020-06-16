Upper level ridge and our hot temperatures

Ridges are also known as upper levels highs which means the air underneath the ridge sinks towards the surface. As air sinks it not only inhibits cloud development, but the cooler air aloft warms adiabatically. Adiabatically? Adiabatic heating occurs as a mass of air descends in the atmosphere by either downslope from a mountain range or in this case encounters increasing atmospheric pressure. Still confused? Think of it this way. Pressure gets lower as you travel further away from the surface. So cooler air aloft that sinks towards the surface encounters higher pressure as it falls resulting in a warming process.