Walz approves $62.5 million COVID-19 aid package for small businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law on Tuesday that will provide $62.5 million in grants for small businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for grants of up to $10,000.
The bill was written with allocations based on certain criteria in place. For instance, half of the funding has been allotted for businesses in greater Minnesota, at least $10 million has been reserved for minority-owned businesses, $2.5 million will go toward veteran-owned businesses, $2.5 million will go to women-owned businesses and $2.5 million will support cultural malls.
“DEED is grateful for the bipartisan action to swiftly pass this legislation and to Governor Walz for signing the bill into law,” said Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove. “There’s urgency for this relief, and we’re committed to getting these dollars to businesses as quickly as possible. DEED will provide additional information later this week to ensure businesses are able to prepare for the application period.”
The bill includes $60 million from the federal CARES Act and $2.5 million from DEED’s Emergency Loan Program.
More information, including grant applications, will be available in the coming weeks on DEED’s website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.