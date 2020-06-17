Beating the Heat: Tips for conquering heat exhaustion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Heat exhaustion or even heat stroke can come on quickly with temperatures in the mid-90s.
Dr. Chaun Cox, a physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System, says his patients commonly ask: how they can be more careful while maintaining outdoor exercise programs?
The key is staying hydrated.
Cox recommends beginning a workout well hydrated, drink water before you are physically thirsty and don’t allow dry mouth to creep up.
“Make sure you are wearing a hat so you get some shade, make sure you do it at the right time of the day to you know the sun is most direct from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so trying to avoid those high sun intensity times is very wise as well. Exercise in the morning or in the evening, it’s safer to do that. The temperature is less and the solar radiation isn’t as severe either,” Cox explained.
People experiencing heat exhaustion tend to have fuzzy communication and sometimes can’t even say their names. If this is the case, there are things anyone can do to help before medical professionals arrive.
“Just create shade. If you are at a pool or someplace, just hold a towel over them and get them out of direct sunlight. If they are able to drink water, start giving them water but slowly because they may feel nauseated and vomit. If you can, cool them off so if you have ice packs put them under their armpits and under their arms,” continued Cox.
A final reminder: be mindful of vehicles. On a hot day, a car’s temperature can increase by 20 degrees in minutes.
