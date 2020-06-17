DEED strikes partnership with Coursera to provide free online learning content

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced a new partnership with Coursera on Wednesday to provide free online learning content and courses to Minnesotans.
DEED says it will work directly with Coursera to create accounts for Minnesotans and provide immediate access to online courses.
Those who are interested in participating in this new offer must do so before the registration deadline on Sept. 30. After registering, users will have full access to training through March 2021.
Anyone who wishes to continue using that platform after March 2021 will have the option to subscribe to Coursera for continued access.
Minnesotans who applied for unemployment insurance at any point in 2020 and already have a state unemployment insurance account will receive an invitation to sign up for Coursera. Residents who have not applied for unemployment insurance in 2020 and are interested in signing up for the program may complete the registration form.
“Providing access to free online courses is an important way that DEED is rethinking our service delivery in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Whether you’re out of work or considering a career shift, this partnership with Coursera provides a unique and timely opportunity to earn certifications in high-demand jobs and industries at no additional cost.”
Through the initiative, Minnesotans who register will gain access to over 3,800 courses on Coursera that cover job-relevant skills in business, technology and data science, as well as courses related to professional and personal development. Other in-demand industries with relevant upskilling content include construction, manufacturing and health care.
Furthermore, the platform offers courses from 200 of the top universities and businesses around the world, including over 60 courses from the University of Minnesota.
Coursera has worked to make everything on its platform easy for end-users to access by providing a mobile-friendly platform, courses in multiple languages and extensive back-end support that ensures accessibility on any device. In addition, residents with unreliable or no internet at home can download all the courses and content for offline access.
“The pandemic has affected millions of workers in the United States, including many hardworking Minnesotans,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. “Coursera is honored to partner with the state of Minnesota to equip workers with job-relevant skills taught by leading educators like the University of Minnesota.”
An annual subscription to Coursera generally costs individuals $400, but this new partnership will waive the subscription fee and any costs associated with earning certifications and industry-recognized credentials.
The partnership between DEED and Coursera was made possible through the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative, which is the company’s initiative that is helping countries, states and cities reskill their unemployed workers to reenter the workforce.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.