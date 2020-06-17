Energy assistance program deadline nearing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The deadline to apply for the energy assistance program is just two weeks away.
That deadline was extended to July 1, due to the pandemic. The heating based program is meant to help low-income households with a portion of their energy bills.
Minnesota Valley Action Council offices are closed to the public, but you can still get an application online at www.mnvac.org/programs/energy/energy-assistance
Applicants only have to provide the previous month’s income instead of the typical requirement of three months. The program year started in October and runs through September.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.