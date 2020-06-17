Fair Food Finder helps locate State Fair vendors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the Great Minnesota Get Together being cancelled this year, there’s still a way to get a taste of the state fair.
State Fair vendors have been setting up shop across the state, and plan to do so all summer long.
Now there’s a way to track just where they’ll be and when. One of the vendors started up a Facebook page called Fair Food Finder.
It allows vendors to post their locations and hours members can also post pictures of their finds.
