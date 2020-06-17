ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue trending downward in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 351 people are currently hospitalized with 181 in the ICU.
3,689 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
MDH reports 419 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total accumulative number of cases to 31,296.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,325.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,051.
There are 27,404 people who are no longer isolated.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 369,795.
For more information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 24,379 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
15,155 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 671.
234,405 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
