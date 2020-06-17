Increased demand for E-Books during pandemic

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Many local libraries have reopened with easing COVID-19 restrictions, but one method of reading that gained popularity during the pandemic may be sticking.
St. Peter Library associate Tosha Anderson says, during their few months of being closed, they saw a nearly 50 percent increase in people using E-books. She says the library also opted to spend its book budget they would typically use on physical materials and put it toward e-books to continue to beef up their collection.
“we’ve seen a good amount of people coming in but yes they are still going to be using the e-books during this pandemic and beyond this..E-books have always been popular in St. Peter so we are just encouraging people to use them and then also introduce people that have never use them before to e-books,” says Anderson.
Anderson says compared to six months ago, their collection of e-books has increased drastically, especially for children’s books
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.