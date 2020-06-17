Mankato, New Ulm Hy-Vee locations giving away over 17,000 free peaches on Thursday

(KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday it will be giving away over 17,000 peaches at its Mankato and New Ulm locations on Thursday.
The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. at the three locations and continue until 12 p.m., or while supplies last.
Both locations in Mankato and New Ulm will be giving the items away with contactless pickup.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, based company says it is donating the peaches, in partnership with its fruit supplier, SunWest Fruit Company, to customers across Minnesota who may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Hilltop and Riverfront Hy-Vee locations, the first 480 customers at each store will receive one dozen fresh peaches, while the first 280 customers at the New Ulm Hy-Vee location will receive 20 peaches.
Hy-Vee staff will safely load the peaches into customers’ vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing practices.
