Mankato’s Red Hot Boom postponed to 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Independence Day Celebration, Red Hot Boom, is cancelled this year amid the pandemic.
Organizers of the fireworks event say with the crowd size the event typically draws, it wouldn’t be possible to follow CDC guidelines. The city has also had to cancel a number of paid events, that, on a typical year, would help pay for free events like Red Hot Boom. Organizers say they are looking ahead to see if having a similar celebration would be possible around Labor Day, saying a decision will be made as that holiday draws closer.
