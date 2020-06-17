Minnesota leads the nation in responding to the 2020 Census

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans are leading the nation in responding to the 2020 Census.
The state has a 70.9 percent response rate, coming in just ahead of Wisconsin at 68.4 percent.
Locally, Blue Earth County has a response rate of 69 percent, with just over 60 percent of people in the county responding to questions online.
It’s the first time an online response has been allowed for the Census. The once-a-decade national headcount began in March and April with census forms and postcards appearing in mailboxes.
So far more than 90 million households nationwide have provided census information.
