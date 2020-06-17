New COVID-19 cases prompt closures of Wine Cafe, Rounders Sports Bar

New COVID-19 cases prompt closures of Wine Cafe, Rounders Sports Bar
Two are restaurants in Mankato have decided to close their doors until further notice after learning that two employees have contracted COVID-19. (Source: VideoBlocks)
By Jake Rinehart | June 17, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 10:22 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two area bars in Mankato have decided to close their doors until further notice after learning that two employees have contracted COVID-19.

The Wine Cafe in Old Town said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that all staff members are being tested and going into self-isolation.

The Wine Cafe will be closed until further notice. We found out this afternoon that a staff member has tested positive...

Posted by WineCafe Bar on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Rounders Sports Bar and Grill also said in a Facebook post that a former employee contracted the virus and that they will begin to sanitize their facility “that exceeds CDC recommendation.”

Today, we have decided to close Rounders after we were notified that a former employee tested positive for COVID-19. We...

Posted by Rounders Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 31,296 confirmed cases in Minnesota on Wednesday, with 169 of those being from Blue Earth County.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.