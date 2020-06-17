New COVID-19 cases prompt closures of Wine Cafe, Rounders Sports Bar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two area bars in Mankato have decided to close their doors until further notice after learning that two employees have contracted COVID-19.
The Wine Cafe in Old Town said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that all staff members are being tested and going into self-isolation.
Rounders Sports Bar and Grill also said in a Facebook post that a former employee contracted the virus and that they will begin to sanitize their facility “that exceeds CDC recommendation.”
The Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 31,296 confirmed cases in Minnesota on Wednesday, with 169 of those being from Blue Earth County.
