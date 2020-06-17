New tea house opens its doors in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — There is a new business that opened in the downtown Mankato area.
Karshe Tea is an East African infused tea house that opened its doors on June 12.
This café sells coffee, mango smoothies, cinnamon buns, but their specialty is tea.
Owner Sami Ismail and his family have been working toward this goal for quite some time.
“Almost two years and six months. It take for me to build this business, from my own paychecks, my wife’s money’s helped, and my daughters help run it. We tried the family union together, wife, son, daughter together. Push out this business,” Ismail said.
Karshe Tea has a lot of sentimental value to the Ismail family, and they wanted a place that encompasses who they are and their culture.
“The name Karshe, it was my dad’s father’s grandpa, it’s called a nickname, Karshe,” Ismail said.
In the Somali culture, families are known by their family “nickname.” Karshe was a nickname given to Ismail’s great grandfather that was passed down generationally. The nickname is then able to be used as an identification device to indicate family lineage, with the nickname then becoming part of a family’s identity.
The café is in the middle of its soft opening, but it will be having a grand opening in the foreseeable future.
Karshe Tea is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ismail and his family are excited to see everyone from the community and to be able to open his doors.
“I appreciate everyone, we will see you soon,” Ismail said.
Karshe Tea is located at 634 South Front Street in Mankato.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.