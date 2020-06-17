New tea house opens its doors in downtown Mankato

View this post on Instagram

We have considered so much feedback from yesterday’s opening. We did change our hours, but we will be open 7 days a week still! We value our customers opinion without you, we wouldn’t be open. Thank you all for sharing about us and coming to visit. The support is phenomenal and very overwhelming. We couldn’t be more gracious of the generosity! ••••• We do realize that our business says “permanently closed” on Google. We are still working out the kinks with them. Please bare patient with us! Thank you! ••••• Our ears and DMs are always open to you, all! Have blessed day! -Karshe Tea Team