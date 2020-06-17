Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, because if you look, the numbers are very minuscule compared to what it was. It’s dying out. By the way, we’re doing very well in vaccines and therapeutics also, I think there’s going to be some big announcements on that in the not-too-distant future. But no, we’re not concerned. Actually, Oklahoma has had a very low rate relatively speaking. It is a little spike, a small spike for a specific reason. But no, we had over a million people apply. They have people now, days ahead, lined up. They have big lines of people, over a million people tried to get tickets to the event. We’ll go there, everyone is going to be safe. They have to be safe. They want to be safe. We’re doing temperature checks. We’re doing a lot of different things where I think we’re giving out face masks. We’re doing a lot of things, but Oklahoma, one of the reasons we chose it is they’ve been very low in terms of, and they’ve done a really fantastic job. The governor has done a fantastic job.