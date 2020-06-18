Agriculture industry starting to rebound

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the industries taking a hard hit from COVID-19 is agriculture, where no sector was left untouched.
From the small producer unable to supply high-end meats or vegetables to temporarily closed restaurants. To pork producers left with nowhere to go while processing plants were shut down. The impact left its mark, but experts say things are starting to look up.
“Now we’re seeing opportunity again with livestock processing facilities back up to 95 percent, we’re seeing week over week of ethanol production coming back up of Guardian of Janesville back online now which is really good for farmers in this region and we’re seeing the food supply with the restaurants opening back up,” says Sam Ziegler, director of GreenSeam.
GreenSeam continues to provide online resources for farmers as the pandemic continues. For producers looking for non-COVID-19 related resources, GreenSeam also partners with the Southern Minnesota of Ag Excellence, which can help producers analyze and compare their farm.
For more information on Farm Business Management programs, visit www.centerofagriculture.org
To learn more about GreenSeam, visit www.greenseam.org
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.