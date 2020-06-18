DEED helps increase access to online courses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 3,000 online courses are now available to job seekers in Minnesota.
It’s the product of a partnership between the Department of Employment and Economic Development and Coursera an online learning platform that offers courses from 200 top universities and businesses worldwide.
The platform will give Minnesotans access to 3,800 courses that cover job-relevant skills in business, technology, data science, and more.
For information on how to sign up, visit www.coursera.org
